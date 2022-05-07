‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans can’t stop mocking a certain character’s superpower

This hero's been well and truly roasted to a crisp.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in cinemas, meaning that the secrets Marvel fans have been wanting to uncover for months are finally out there. Sure enough, the movie contains a whole bunch of cameos, from characters we haven’t seen in the MCU before to those we never thought we’d see in the MCU again. And one of the latter is being roasted on social media.

Spoilers incoming!

As the trailers revealed, the Illuminati appears in Doctor Strange 2, and in a shock twist, the team includes Black Bolt as a member. Anson Mount reprises his role for the first time since the single-season life of the infamous Inhumans TV show. While the ABC series was hated, Mount’s performance in it was always praised and Blackagar Boltagon is a popular character in the comics. Still, his surprise cameo here has only made him the subject of mockery online.

You see, Black Bolt is swiftly dispatched by Scarlet Witch, who uses her powers to remove his mouth, thereby turning his super-speech abilities against him. His subsequent death is one of the most gruesome in the franchise, as the sonic boom of his breath turns inward and dissolves his brain. You might think folks would have some sympathy for the unfortunate king, then, but actually they seem to find it hilarious.

#DoctorStrange2 #MultiverseOfMadness SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

THIS PART WAS KINDA FUNNY…🧍🏻‍♀️🧍🏻‍♀️ Black bolt can destroy you with one whisper from his mouth 👄 what mouth ?? 🤨😶 🤯 😵💀🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Zk5RRTrHk3 — wanda maximoff apologist ᗢ (@PSYCHOWITTZS) May 7, 2022

“Black Bolt can destroy you with just a word from his mouth”



Wanda: “What mouth?”



Black Bolt: pic.twitter.com/SmWalj48gq — Andres *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@gagasbrokenhip_) May 6, 2022

Black Bolt in Doctor Strange 2 pic.twitter.com/Z3oVsBSTbW — Ninja Wiener (@ninja_wiener) May 6, 2022

The Black Bolt roasting has even extended to people mocking his superpower in general, taking potshots at how his ability would be really inconvenient in everyday life.

Black Bolt trying not to sneeze pic.twitter.com/GXMWrepxmb — Saul Goodman Esq. (@keonmcaree3) May 1, 2022

Me: *sneezes*

Black Bolt: Bless you— pic.twitter.com/qkTJlgvbbs — Kasey In The Multiverse of Madness (@RawbertBeef) May 7, 2022

*Black Bolt and Medusa having sex*



Medusa: Blackagar, talk dirty to me!



Black Bolt: pic.twitter.com/yoqwkHuUGW — Pｪssagar Boltagon (@Massive_Peace) May 7, 2022

At least some fans felt sorry for him. First, he gets saddled with a terrible TV show and now he’s nerfed in his first big-screen appearance.

#MultiverseOfMadness SPOILER

.

.

.

.

Justice for illuminati, they did illuminati soo dirty. I feel bad for black bolt, inhumans series is bad and the first appearance of him in the movie made him look weak, even if they really had to die, give a good fight at least — chelle🌙 saw dsmom (@knockemsteve) May 7, 2022

Perhaps Black Bolt could show up again one day and, when that time comes, maybe he’ll finally be able to win over the fans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.