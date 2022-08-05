‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans spot a mind-blowing multiversal detail

Fans are still discovering the hidden and more minute details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and one truly intricate one has taken fans by storm.

Crossing through several different universes, most notably Earth-838, in her search to replace her kids is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. She battles her way to get a grasp on the Darkhold, and uses it to dream weave. While things absolutely did not end up well for Wanda Maximoff, there is a brief glimpse of hope for a variant of her.

One eagle-eyed viewer has noticed an astonishingly well-done detail from the 2022 blockbuster which harkens back to the limited series WandaVision which helped set the tone for the “flipped” dynamic of this universe. In the bedroom of Wanda’s children Billy and Tommy, everything has been flipped from how it appeared last.

It may seem small, but it shows a certain attention to detail in displaying the multiverse idea. Wanda’s whole arc in the film is about things being flipped over across universes, with her having to travel through several just to realise she was drastically wrong with her plan. Unfortunately for Baron Mordo and about 200 sorcerers at Kamar-Taj, who all very much are no longer alive to see her remorse.

Olsen has expressed a desire to return to the role of Wanda in a future solo spin-off film, but considering how she might be trapped in a different universe, it could be a tad difficult. Doctor Strange meanwhile is venturing into the dark dimension to sort out some further shenanigans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney Plus, as is WandaVision.