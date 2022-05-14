‘Doctor Strange 2’ has fans calling for the MCU’s most unexpected comeback

Based solely on the evidence we have, you get the distinct impression that the double failure of Inhumans remains a point of contention for the otherwise all-conquering Kevin Feige, with the titular team remaining his biggest failure on two fronts.
Not only did the planned feature film version become the only Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to be given a release date that never ended up getting made, but the ill-fated TV show remains the single worst-reviewed project to emerge during Feige’s time at the helm of the superhero ship.
With that in mind, you can almost imagine the perverse satisfaction the company’s chief creative officer may or may not have derived from bringing back Anson Mount’s Black Bolt for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to have Wanda Maxmioff turn the inside of his head into mush.
However, as you can see from the myriad of reactions below, the fanbase has started to mobilize in support of Mount’s Blackagar Boltagon, and there are now renewed calls for the actor and the Inhumans to become a regular fixture of the MCU moving forward.
A wave of supporters calling for the reintroduction of the Inhumans as a major part of the MCU’s Phase Four wasn’t something we had on our 2022 bingo cards at the beginning of the year, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a suitably weird movie, so it’s no surprise the demands of the fanbase are just as unexpected as what went down onscreen.