‘Doctor Strange 2’ has fans calling for the MCU’s most unexpected comeback

The multiverse is a strange place, because we never saw this one coming.

Based solely on the evidence we have, you get the distinct impression that the double failure of Inhumans remains a point of contention for the otherwise all-conquering Kevin Feige, with the titular team remaining his biggest failure on two fronts.

Not only did the planned feature film version become the only Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to be given a release date that never ended up getting made, but the ill-fated TV show remains the single worst-reviewed project to emerge during Feige’s time at the helm of the superhero ship.

With that in mind, you can almost imagine the perverse satisfaction the company’s chief creative officer may or may not have derived from bringing back Anson Mount’s Black Bolt for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to have Wanda Maxmioff turn the inside of his head into mush.

However, as you can see from the myriad of reactions below, the fanbase has started to mobilize in support of Mount’s Blackagar Boltagon, and there are now renewed calls for the actor and the Inhumans to become a regular fixture of the MCU moving forward.

The Illuminati scene was definitely a social experiment by Kevin Feige to see if people wanted John Krasinski and Patrick Stewart as the MCU Mr Fantastic and Professor X.



The end result is that everyone likes inhumans now and want Anson Mount as Black Bolt again. — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) May 13, 2022

I love how Anson Mount has become beloved by comic book Twitter overnight — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 14, 2022

Anson Mount as Black Bolt was my favorite part of the Inhumans television series. 🙂 You could really tell that he enjoyed portraying that character, and I think he did an amazing job. pic.twitter.com/iiviBFSwCD — Chelsea 💜 (@chelsdaniel280) May 13, 2022

Black Bolt solo project staring Anson Mount 👀 https://t.co/4UoQ9QX51h — Orville Atari (@orvilleatari) May 14, 2022

Can we all just band together and tell Kevin we want Black Bolt back in his own project/Inhumans movie (for real this time)?



Still played by Anson Mount of course. pic.twitter.com/buOkhMcqqe — Block A 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) May 12, 2022

Yup, Anson Mount as Black Bolt is still excellent casting and I hope it's not wasted. Both the character and the actor deserve better than that disaster of a show — mordecai (@4KBlueJay) May 14, 2022

seeing anson mount as black bolt appreciation is so heartwarming to me omg. give his character a justice!!! — Léx (@emotionaldumpXO) May 14, 2022

A wave of supporters calling for the reintroduction of the Inhumans as a major part of the MCU’s Phase Four wasn’t something we had on our 2022 bingo cards at the beginning of the year, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a suitably weird movie, so it’s no surprise the demands of the fanbase are just as unexpected as what went down onscreen.