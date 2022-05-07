‘Doctor Strange 2’ has fans questioning Tony Stark all over again

Even in death, Tony Stark still remains one of the MCU's biggest talking points.

There will be spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness everywhere you look, so avert your eyes if you haven’t been initiated into the Illuminati.

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular hybrids of the fan and conspiracy theory is the belief that the real villain of the Infinity Saga wasn’t Thanos at all, but Tony Stark. To be fair, it makes a great deal of sense when you consider how many villains and/or disastrous happenings can be traced back to the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist.

Either directly or indirectly, the late Iron Man was responsible for Justin Hammer, Whiplash, Obadiah Stane, Baron Zemo, Aldrich Killian, Vulture, Mysterio, and Ultron wreaking havoc, as well as Wanda and Pietro Maximoff’s stint on the side of evil, while even Jamie Foxx’s Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home ended up harnessing the power of an arc reactor.

Whether it’s a deliberate nod towards that notion or not, fans have noticed that the Ultron Bots created by John Krasinski’s Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are doing exactly what they were created to do, and not forming a collective hive mind with designs on taking over the world.

I love the idea that if Reed Richards created Ultron it would’ve worked. It just emphasizes that as smart as Tony and Bruce are Reed is the smartest in the MCU. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 7, 2022

common sense to assume it's reed richards since he's the only tech guy in the illuminati.

also iron man is not the inventor of ultron , just becoz the mcu did that. you should read comics — kagen (@kagen27_) May 6, 2022

Or it just means that Ultron took after Reed Richards' personality more, just like Ultron was alike to Tony and Banner, which made Ultron help them instead of against them. — o (@ironduqe) May 7, 2022

I mean….since Hank Pym creates Ultron in the comics, but they had Tony create them in the MCU because Hank hadn't appeared yet and this is another universe, it's not a stretch to assume Reed Richards created this Ultron sentries. — Stirling Hicks (@Hicks_Stirling) May 7, 2022

is 616 reed richards smarter than 616 tony stark in the comics i have to look it up — Sai Vsr (@saivsrr) May 7, 2022

Here's the thing. Reed Richards _needs_ to be useless.



We've already had the largely insufferable genius inventor in Tony Stark. But he had some products (largely mentioned in the first Iron Man) that had a benefit to the world. — (((Mad Bastard))) (@MadBastard_v2) April 30, 2022

Soooo reed richards is THAT universes Tony stark…ok — 83 COUNTACH 🏎 (@vicecityfreddy) May 6, 2022

Everything bad that happened to the Avengers could be traced back to Tony in a roundabout way, but the smartest man to own a company specializing in advanced technology in Multiverse of Madness‘ alternate reality didn’t seem to have a problem with his creations rebelling against him.

If anything, things were going swimmingly in the universe inhabited by Krasinski’s Fantastic Four founder, at least until Wanda Maximoff turned up and turned everyone into a pile of blood and goo.