‘Doctor Strange 2’ has MCU fans desperate for Ghost Rider’s return

Marvel Studios have had the rights for almost a decade, and we're still waiting.

Marvel Studios have held the rights to Ghost Rider for almost a decade, with the flame-headed antihero first falling under the purview of Kevin Feige’s outfit back in May of 2013, but the architect of the world’s biggest film and television franchise hasn’t been all that interested in utilizing them.

It was Marvel Television who dusted off the character to drop Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes into Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but the planned spinoff series for the longtime fan favorite was eventually nixed. However, given the increase in supernatural shenanigans to have started infiltrating the mythology in Phase Four, the chances of seeing the Spirit of Vengeance back on our screens continues to increase.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is without a doubt the spookiest thing we’ve ever seen from the MCU, and you can see from the reactions below, Sam Raimi’s stylish sequel has only increased the calls for Ghost Rider to rev into the shared saga as soon as possible.

I had the idea of her sacrificing herself to trap whatever entity they used in hell would have set up a cool Midnight Sons storyline with Blade, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange and Black Knight. — That one nerdy guy Sal (@SithlordzomB) May 9, 2022

After #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness , I NEED a Ghost-Rider movie! Make it like the new story-arc highway horror with brutal fight scenes. Give me demons getting split open! 😤 pic.twitter.com/nC1BdapEkZ — Sycthediem (@sycthediem) May 9, 2022

Even though Doctor Strange 2 is doodoo, I would still like to see a Sam Raimi Ghost Rider movie without all the congested bs and studio interference. — Mikah| Satoshi Kon Enjoyer (@MikahVavor) May 9, 2022

now that i’ve seen Doctor Strange my mcu hype level has fallen down to 0 until they give me something about Ghost Rider — the Maria Cadenzavna Eve guy (@lawsofsacae) May 9, 2022

@qLxke_ : Haven't seen new Doctor Strange movie yet, but last I heard, the multiverse is a big place.

That means Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider variants should be scattered across it, from Hell & back.

If she's truly "guilty" (beyond good intentions), he has a Penance Stare for her. — Rex Young (@rexyoungdotcom) May 8, 2022

Both would go hard like imagine a scarecrow like scene for Wanda and Doctor Strange meeting Ghost Rider and descending into Hell like just so much more like groundness to the supernatural I would say — JG (@Prop3llis) May 8, 2022

Doctor strange was really really really good I understand a lil of the frustration peeps have with it because I always do but I digged it and I really hope to see raimi touch another off the rails MCU character if not strange again id love a blade or ghost rider from this guy — Wings N Wisdom (@WingsNWisdom) May 8, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 is a Sam Rami film from start to finish and I love it. Give this man Doc Strange 3, Midnight Sons, and most definitely Ghost Rider. Also…. FROM NOW ON EVERY PG-13 NEEDS TO BE THIS VIOLENT. #DoctorStrange — Carl Clark (@carlclark643) May 8, 2022

It hasn’t been anywhere close to confirmed, but a lot of MCU supporters are operating under the impression that the Midnight Sons are on the way, especially when Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac keeps repeatedly teasing that he’d love to see it happen.

Throw in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange, Mahershala Ali’s Blade, along with those Elsa Bloodstone rumors, and there’s absolutely no reason why Ghost Rider won’t be a part of the crew should the team eventually be banded together to battle threats from dimensions we can only dream of.