Another Midnight Son slated to make MCU debut in ‘Werewolf by Night’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to have more teams than it knows what to do with soon, especially when the X-Men and Fantastic Four are gearing up to join the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and quite possibly the Defenders should those reboot rumors come to fruition. However, fans would be over the moon were the Midnight Sons to officially enter the fray, as has been speculated for years.

The supernatural team has featured a number of high-profile members over the years, and the timing is becoming increasingly ideal for the group to unite in live-action. Doctor Strange is already an established part of the mythology, Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot starts shooting this summer, Jon Bernthal keeps telling us he’s open to a return as the Punisher, while Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has repeatedly dropped hints that he wants to see it happen.

via Marvel Comics

Shooting is currently underway on the MCU’s Disney Plus Halloween special being directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, which is based on Werewolf by Night. So far, Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly are the only cast members confirmed, but it hasn’t been revealed who either of them are playing.

However, The Cosmic Circus claims that the latter could be set as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, a longtime fan favorite and regular Midnight Son. There was chatter that she could have been tasked to play Vampire by Night Nina Price, so we’ve got a case of dueling scuttlebutt on our hands.

Either way, we should be getting an answer from Marvel Studios in the near future given the timeline on the streaming exclusive, so it won’t be too long until we can add another important piece to the Midnight Sons puzzle.