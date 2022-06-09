‘Doctor Strange 2’ home release date revealed, comes packed with deleted scenes
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Blu-ray and Marvel is giving fans plenty of reasons to pick up a physical copy of the latest MCU epic. In addition to the film, the package will come jam-packed with extras including deleted scenes, behind-the-camera featurettes, and audio commentary from director Sam Raimi.
While the film will be available for streaming on multiple platforms beginning on June 22, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions will hit the shelves on July 26, and they’ll include an array of extras unavailable anywhere else, such as a new short feature that will explore the origins of America Chavez as well as featuring behind the scenes looks with actor Xochitl Gomez.
Per Collider, other bonus features will include:
Featurettes:
- Method to the Madness – the cast and crew assemble to discuss what it was like to work with legendary director Sam Raimi
- Constructing the Multiverse – writer Michael Waldron discusses the challenges of writing a script that takes place across the vast array of the multiverse
- Introducing America Chavez – the short discusses Chavez’s comic book origins and what her dimension-hopping superpower means for the future of the MCU.
Deleted Scenes:
- A Great Team – Doctor Strange is questioned by a journalist
- Pizza Poppa – an extended scene featuring Raimi regular Bruce Campbell
- It’s Not Permanent – Bruce Campbell faces off with Doctor Strange
The release will also include a gag reel of outtakes and bloopers and an audio commentary track that will feature Raimi, writer Michael Waldron, and co-producer Richie Palmer.
All formats will be available in stores on July 26.