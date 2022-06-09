‘Doctor Strange 2’ home release date revealed, comes packed with deleted scenes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Blu-ray and Marvel is giving fans plenty of reasons to pick up a physical copy of the latest MCU epic. In addition to the film, the package will come jam-packed with extras including deleted scenes, behind-the-camera featurettes, and audio commentary from director Sam Raimi.

While the film will be available for streaming on multiple platforms beginning on June 22, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions will hit the shelves on July 26, and they’ll include an array of extras unavailable anywhere else, such as a new short feature that will explore the origins of America Chavez as well as featuring behind the scenes looks with actor Xochitl Gomez.

The covers for the 4K ULTRA HD and BLU-RAY discs for #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness!



They arrive on July 26. pic.twitter.com/0IQ8PIItir — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) June 9, 2022

Per Collider, other bonus features will include:

Featurettes:

Method to the Madness – the cast and crew assemble to discuss what it was like to work with legendary director Sam Raimi

the cast and crew assemble to discuss what it was like to work with legendary director Sam Raimi Constructing the Multiverse – writer Michael Waldron discusses the challenges of writing a script that takes place across the vast array of the multiverse

– writer Michael Waldron discusses the challenges of writing a script that takes place across the vast array of the multiverse Introducing America Chavez – the short discusses Chavez’s comic book origins and what her dimension-hopping superpower means for the future of the MCU.

Deleted Scenes:

A Great Team – Doctor Strange is questioned by a journalist

– Doctor Strange is questioned by a journalist Pizza Poppa – an extended scene featuring Raimi regular Bruce Campbell

– an extended scene featuring Raimi regular Bruce Campbell It’s Not Permanent – Bruce Campbell faces off with Doctor Strange

The release will also include a gag reel of outtakes and bloopers and an audio commentary track that will feature Raimi, writer Michael Waldron, and co-producer Richie Palmer.

All formats will be available in stores on July 26.