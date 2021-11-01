Doctor Strange 2 Merch Art Reveals First Look At Villain

Some new merchandise art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appears to have given us our first look at the sequel’s main villain. The original plan was for DS2 to feature Nightmare, and fans initially thought this was still the case after Scott Derrickson exited the production and Sam Raimi took over as director. However, most rumors are now pointing to a very different threat appearing in the movie, something seemingly confirmed with this box art.

Australian retailer Booktopia recently added a listing for an upcoming tie-in product – a Doctor Strange 2 adult coloring pad and puzzle set. While the coloring pad depicts Team Strange – Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) – the puzzle showcases Strange in battle with none other than Shuma-Gorath. See for yourself via the gallery below:

A Lovecraftian monstrosity from the dawn of time, Shuma-Gorath is the god-like ruler of multiple dimensions and realities, which would make it the perfect antagonist for a story with the scale of Multiverse of Madness. Those rumors that it was set to appear in the film gained credence following What If…? season 1, which seemed to feature the villain in a couple of cameo roles – first, Captain Carter battled a creature strongly resembling it in episode 1 and then Doctor Strange Supreme fought the same being again in episode 4.

Shuma-Gorath will likely be filling the same uber-villain role Dormammu played in the first Doctor Strange, with a humanoid foe no doubt involved as well. This will probably be Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), following his turn to the dark side at the end of the last movie. Has Mordo made a bargain with Shuma-Gorath that puts the multiverse in jeopardy? Or is either Strange or Wanda Maximoff to blame?

After a recent delay, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to theaters on May 6, 2022.