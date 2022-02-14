‘Doctor Strange 2’ merch reveals fresh look at a new character

Rintrah, the green-furred minotaur from Marvel has had another merchandise reveal, this time from a coaster set for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One of the many new faces to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange’s sequel film, Rintrah the Minotaur is now available as something to put your morning coffee on. Or magical self-refilling beer, as seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Rintrah in the comic books is a lesser-known character, typically seen as a giant, furry green minotaur. He made his debut in Doctor Strange #80 in 1986, and is a part of the Sorcerer Supremes’ extended cast. Despite being a minotaur, Rintrah is not of an Ancient Greek origin, instead coming from the planet R’Vaal in the comics. His race is the local inhabitants, known as the R’Vaalians.

The green-furred minotaur is typically seen as an ally of Doctor Strange, and has repaired Strange’s Cloak of Levitation numerous times. Perhaps he will be of great assistance to Strange in the film.

Rintrah will be portrayed by Adam Hugill in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is due to release May 6 worldwide.