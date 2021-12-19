With Spider-Man: No Way Home now out there in the world, the next MCU movie to come our way will be this spring’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Taking the baton from the Spidey threequel, Doctor Strange 2 will dive even deeper into the multiverse, as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme and his allies hop from universe to universe. But to do so, Strange first needs to team up with portal-creating heroine America Chavez aka Miss America.

Xochitl Gomez is making her big franchise debut as the fan-favorite Young Avengers member in the movie, and a new look at some incoming merchandise offers a fresh glimpse at America’s MCU costume. Fans will be pleased to see that it’s very comics-accurate. Listings for the character’s Marvel Legends action figure have begun to drop (via Entertainment Earth), revealing that her familiar denim jacket, adorned with patriotic stars and stripes, will make the leap to the screen. See it for yourself below:

'Doctor Strange 2' merch reveals new look at America Chavez's costume

To be fair, it’s not exactly hard to recreate Miss America’s comics appearance, seeing as the teen hero doesn’t wear a spandex outfit like most of Marvel’s pantheon. Still, it’s encouraging to see that Marvel is doing her justice. Likewise, promo art has confirmed that her star-shaped multiversal portals will also be adapted for the MCU unchanged. America’s ability is what will make her a valuable member of Team Strange, which also consists of Wong (Benedict Wong), and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

If you’re wondering what’s the deal with that green torso that comes with the America Chavez figure, those who collect the complete Marvel Legends DS2 wave will be able to construct a figure of Rintrah, a green-skinned minotaur-like alien who happens to be a Master of the Mystic Arts himself. Yeah, so that’s just a taste of how crazy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be when it enters theaters on May 6, 2022.