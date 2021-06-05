New Doctor Strange 2 Artwork Reveals Team Strange

A new official piece of artwork showcases the main characters of Doctor Strange 2. Full title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming sequel is set to be a key chapter in the MCU’s Phase 4, as it will follow on from WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home and pave the way for future projects, too. That’s demonstrated with this artwork that pairs Strange with two old friends and a new ally.

This official piece, given out to the crew when filming wrapped, takes the form of a mock Marvel Comics cover. It features what we can assume will be Team Strange in the movie – Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Wong (Benedict Wong) and Miss America AKA America Chavez. Xochitl Gomez will make her debut as the teen heroine in DS2, before likely going on to join the Young Avengers later down the line.

Doctor Strange 2 Official Artwork Reveals Team Strange 1 of 2

If you’re curious to know exactly what the crew received, these further images reveal that those involved in the production were gifted with a framed print of the artwork, along with a thank you message signed by Kevin Feige, director Sam Raimi, Production and Development Manager Richie Palmer and Unit Production Manager Jamie Lengyel.

Yeah – just a typical crew gift, as you’d get with most films…. pic.twitter.com/JMOAG7PXw4 — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) June 4, 2021

Though it isn’t photographic evidence, this artwork does provide us with our first taste of the heroes’ costumes in the sequel. For starters, Strange is still wearing the Eye of Agamotto, though presumably the Time Stone isn’t inside anymore. Wanda’s outfit appears to have been updated with the addition of sleeves, meanwhile, and Miss America’s dress sense looks to be very comic-accurate.

With Chiwetel Ejiofor (Baron Mordo) and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) also confirmed to be in the cast, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to blast into theaters on March 25th, 2022.