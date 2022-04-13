‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo teases Wanda vs. Ultron bots

The latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promo teases Wanda making mincemeat out of some Ultron sentries. Benedict Cumberbatch’s would-be Sorcerer Supreme might be the one with his name in the title, but fans are arguably more excited for the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in the incoming sequel. After WandaVision saw the Sokovian sorceress embrace her destiny, Marvel lovers are fascinated to see where the heroine goes next.

While we’re still waiting to discover if she’ll end up breaking bad, at the very least we know Wanda will continue to prove just how powerful she is in Doctor Strange 2. This new promo, that dropped this Wednesday, features a eyebrow-raising shot depicting an apparently bloodied and barefoot Miss Maximoff using her powers to crumple up what appears to be the skull of an Ultron bot.

This is a loaded moment for Wanda, seeing as Ultron’s kind of responsible for her beloved twin brother’s death, so to see her defeat one of his drones with just a flick of her wrist reminds us how far she’s come since her MCU introduction. And fans can’t get enough of the moment.

As users have pointed out, if you look closely, you can see that the fluid Wanda is covered in appears to be oil not blood. So has Wanda just worked her way through a whole platoon of Ultron sentries? Looks like it.

So what’s the context here? Well, previous trailers have made clear that the Illuminati has its headquarters guarded by Ultron sentries, and the chamber Wanda’s walking through in this clip resembles the hall Strange enters when speaking with Patrick Stewart’s Professor X. So it seems Wanda will storm the Illuminati’s HQ for some reason during the movie. What does she want with them? And is she powerful enough to take on this secret superhero society on her own?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will finally reveal its answers when it hits cinemas from May 6.