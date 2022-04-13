It appears that Stephen Strange will get more than just a few harsh words in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for breaking apart the barriers of the world to help Peter Parker in No Way Home.

Marvel has just released another promo teaser for the upcoming sequel, depicting the Master of the Mystic Arts in a number of VFX-heavy action sequences across the Mirror Dimension and the multiverse. Most importantly of all, though, Stephen stands in front of a panel, possibly the Illuminati, to answer for trespassing against the laws of spacetime.

His old friend Baron Mordo also appears in the same setting, warning the protagonist that “your reckoning is long overdue.” The two then engage each other in a mystical fight, which could imply that Chiwetel Ejiofor’s antagonist will be desperate to bring the titular protagonist to justice.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming out in less than a month, Marvel is finally revealing more to fans through the flick’s marketing machine. Seeing as how they usually keep most of the plot twists close under wraps until a movie’s premiere, however, don’t expect to learn anything of significance about all of those rumored surprise cameos.

Perhaps even about the question that most of us have repeatedly been asking ourselves and everyone else over the past two months: What is Patrick Stewart doing in an MCU film? And is Marvel resurrecting Charles Xavier, or at least an alternate version of him, as early as the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel? One way or another, we’ll know the answers to these questions come May 6.