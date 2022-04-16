‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo warns us to expect the unexpected

Can you believe that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now less than three weeks away? Despite the much-anticipated sequel being just around the corner, however, we still don’t know all that much about its plot, as Marvel has done a stellar job of keeping spoilers under wraps and only teasing, rather than revealing, story details in the trailers. So, as this latest promo warns us, we should be expecting the unexpected.

The official Doctor Strange Twitter account shared yet another teaser on social media this Saturday. This promo puts the focus on one of the movie’s aforementioned unexpected twists. As Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo says, “the greatest threat to this universe… is you.” Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange might actually be the one responsible for putting the entire multiverse in peril. Which, to be honest, isn’t that surprising after he botched that spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Expect the unexpected. Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/foe5DQklhJ — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 16, 2022

In his self-titled sequel, Strange will have to battle his own demons, then, both figuratively and literally. The would-be Sorcerer Supreme will come up against various variants of himself from other realities. Including, we’re pretty sure, both the corrupted Strange and the zombie Strange from the What If…? animated series. Not to mention another rocking a ponytail.

At least he’s not alone in this fight and has some allies to back him up. Stephen’s best pal Wong (Benedict Wong) will naturally be by his side yet again, but this time the pair will be joined by franchise newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teen with the power to create cross-dimensional portals who hails from another universe. Then, of course, there’s Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Although fans aren’t quite sure whether she’ll prove to be friend or foe.

Not long to wait now until we get to find out every unexpected development hidden in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it enters theaters on May 6.