The most recent teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have only been 30 seconds in length, but that was more than enough to capture the imagination of the internet, with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans obsessively poring over every single frame in an effort to glean some new information.

Sam Raimi’s sequel comes to theaters in just three weeks, with the studio having done a remarkable job in keeping almost everything under wraps. We know exactly the amount of information that Kevin Feige wants us to have, even if we’d bet the farm on Multiverse of Madness containing a huge number of jaw-dropping and potentially game-changing surprises.

An international version of the latest TV spot has now arrived online, and it offers some footage that wasn’t seen in the previous promo, most notably an alternate glimpse at the nightmare being suffered by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, which you can check out below.

It’s also nearly twice as long at 57 seconds, so there’s plenty of additional material for the masses to sift through. Whereas Spider-Man: No Way Home was beset by leaks on a regular basis, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been virtually airtight by comparison, which makes a refreshing change of pace for those who were too scared to use social media at all in December when Tom Holland’s multiversal adventure was preparing to hit the big screen.

Things are about to get weird, wild, wacky, wonderful, and even scary, with the Sorcerer Supreme set to break new ground on May 6.