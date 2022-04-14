The latest promo teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offers us a new look at Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez and jogs our memories of the original movie’s iconic Dormammu experience.

Amidst the flurry of short Doctor Strange promos that find their way online every day, the movie’s Twitter page has decided to share yet another 18-second clip showing Stephen consulting with Wanda Maximoff over the concept of the multiverse. This is the same sequence that we’ve already seen a dozen times in the movie’s numerous trailers and promo spots. Only this time, it’s set apart by a loop that replays it midway. We now only need Strange to say, “Wanda, I’ve come to bargain,” and we’re golden.

What do you know about the Multiverse? 🌀



Experience Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/Msxtlv7WA4 — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 14, 2022

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Ancient One’s successor finds himself accused of tampering with the stability of the universe, to the point where the Illuminati seemingly hold a trial for him. Strange will also be fighting variants of himself from across the multiverse, including Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

'Doctor Strange 2' character posters reveal the whole gang 1 of 7

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Joining the titular character on this solo outing will be Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Wong (Benedict Wong.) The Maximoff twin is still dealing with the traumatic aftermath of WandaVision, and no doubt learning the secrets of the Darkhold. As for America Chavez, Marvel has kept a tight grip on information involving her character, but we know that she’ll be able to open doorways to other dimensions, a skill that Strange and his squad will certainly find useful as they traverse the multi-faceted MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming out in theaters on May 6.