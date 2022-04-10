‘Doctor Strange 2’ star Elizabeth Olsen says there’s no fun in playing the hero

Ever since Elizabeth Olsen was first announced to be taking second billing behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a lot of fans have been convinced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful character will ultimately be revealed as the villain of the piece.

The events of WandaVision saw the Scarlet Witch embrace her true destiny, which could potentially spell bad news for everyone across every known reality. Sam Raimi may have teased that the big bad of the movie changes on a regular basis, but at least one of the several Wanda variants confirmed for the blockbuster sequel will surely have nefarious intentions.

In the official Multiverse of Madness press release distributed by Disney and Marvel Studios, Olsen spoke out on how Wanda fits into the narrative, admitting that it isn’t as much fun playing a straightforward goody two-shoes hero.

“It’s not the most fun, in my mind, to always play the hero of a story where they do no wrong. I don’t find that interesting. I think the reason why I really enjoyed Wanda from the beginning is that she’s very clear in her beliefs. They just don’t align with others, and that’s okay. She’ll have her own realizations and admit when she makes mistakes.”

The actress secured Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her incredible performance in WandaVision, and with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poised to pick up right from where the Disney Plus series and Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, there could be plenty more darkness and difficult decision-making in Scarlet Witch’s immediate future.