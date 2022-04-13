There are high levels of excitement for the surprises in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and if the speculation proves true it could be the biggest MCU movie yet.

As per movie insider John Campea, one of his sources has revealed in an email that the upcoming film will not be screened at this year’s CinemaCon to ensure that no details about its plot are leaked before its release. Campea further claims that the security around the film is very tight as it is touted to be a bigger film that will trump some of the past MCU gems.

“In the email, they went on to say this, they said, ‘There’s more security [for this movie] blah blah blah.’ But the key line was this: ‘There are more big surprises in Doctor Strange 2 than in Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined.’”

Cumberbatch has previously mentioned how big the movie is going to be and compared it to the monumental success achieved by No Way Home.

“It’s a big, big movie… it’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

In Doctor Strange 2, the Sorceror Supreme has to deal with the fall out of the multiverse, which has become highly unstable even after he rectified his first botched spell with a second spell. He will be seen enlisting the help of Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to help him solve the multiversal chaos, but from the looks of the trailer, it’s possible that she could end up becoming the antagonist of the story.

The film also boasts the newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who traverses the multiverse via star portals, as well as different versions of Doctor Strange from the multiverse including Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Supreme Strange.

On top of all this, if the movie follows through on its setup of the Illuminati, it could edge out the likes of No Way Home. Patrick Stewart has been confirmed as a Professor X variant, and there are tons of rumors about who the other members of the secret society could be. Some of them include Tom Cruise as Iron Man, a Maria Rambeau variant, as well as the return of Peggy Carter as Captain Carter. Based on the impressive ticket pre-sales for Doctor Strange 2, the excitement for it could rival that of No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts in theaters this May 6.