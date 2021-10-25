Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Are Happening This Winter Confirms Benedict Cumberbatch

Marvel fans — unite! In an interview with Good Morning America, Benedict Cumberbatch gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe an update concerning Doctor Strange 2 and what’s going on behind the scenes in the strange realm.

With a May 6, 2022 release date, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will kick off the summer movie release for Marvel after dates for their highly anticipated releases next year were moved around.

Deadline reported the shifts taking place and noted that it’s all likely due to a “domino effect” concerning production and filmmakers globally. Plus, the movies are still making their debuts, just at different dates than expected.

Grace Randolph shared the interview clip on Twitter where Cumberbatch shares the reshoot news for Doctor Strange 2.

Of course, it is Marvel we’re talking about — so fans hoping for any details aren’t going to find those out just yet. The cloak that Strange wears is spoiler-proof, and we don’t want to know any spoilers, anyway. There is nothing like sitting in a theater to see a Marvel film, next to other die-hard fans and experiencing the magic together.

We can’t wait to do that next month for the Eternals, and time and time again next year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.