‘Doctor Strange 2’ star hints at what’s next for America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced yet another of the MCU’s next generation of heroes in the form of America Chavez, with the universe-hopping teen becoming the target of a witch-hunt by Scarlet Witch herself. Thankfully, America made it out of the movie alive, with the heroine likely making Earth-616 her new home dimension. So where will the comic book Young Avenger go from here?

Star Xochitl Gomez has some ideas. While speaking to Insider to promote Doctor Strange 2 finally being made available on home release, the 16-year-old actress touched on how she thinks America needs to grow as a person, both in mastering her powers and resolving the mysteries of her past. Gomez said:

“I think America — she needs to learn some structure and some discipline. There’s a lot more to unpack with her story. Obviously with her power, she needs to learn more about them and herself and also her moms.”

While America’s unique abilities make her one of the most powerful people in the multiverse, she’s only just starting to understand her powers, so like Gomez says, it’ll be interesting to see her control over her abilities grow over time. Likewise, when Stephen Strange meets her in the film, she’s been cut off from her mothers since she accidentally jumped to another universe as a child. While America’s found friends on 616, there’s still the question of whether she’ll ever manage to find her parents again.

As for where America will show up next, Gomez didn’t tell us anything about that. However, she seems destined for a place on the MCU’s Young Avengers team whenever the junior superhero group forms on screen. Such a project is far from official at this stage, though, with Kevin Feige only giving the barest possible hint that the YA are on their way in a recent interview.

For the moment, relive Xochitl Gomez’s debut as America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2, streaming on Disney Plus and out on digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD now.