Kevin Feige addresses the absence of a ‘Young Avengers’ project

One of the more bizarre aspects of Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is that no matter how many projects are announced at once, people are always going to end up nitpicking the ones that didn’t get a mention. It’s stating the obvious to say Kevin Feige brought the house down at San Diego Comic-Con, but that hasn’t stopped several absent titles from being brought up.

The most notable was Deadpool 3, with the first two installments arriving on Disney Plus 24 hours before Marvel’s panel seeming to be a little too much like a coincidence, even if that’s exactly what it turned out to be. Phase Four has been about new beginnings, Phase Five will continue laying the foundations of the Multiverse Saga, and then Phase Six will conclude with a two-part Avengers extravaganza, but what about the more youthful iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?

Feige has been dancing around Young Avengers speculation for what feels like forever (it’s only been years, right enough), but in an interview with MTV News, the company’s chief creative officer came no closer to giving a definitive answer.

“We’ve got… we’re sort of reminding people of all the amazing characters that we have introduced in Phase 4 and sort of where those characters go and how they how they form their own their own cliques.”

Maybe there are enough teams in the MCU for the time being with the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts all on the way, but there are roughly a dozen members of the younger offshoot established in the mythology as we speak, so the trigger is there waiting to be pulled.