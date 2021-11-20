Kevin Feige’s reaction to ‘Young Avengers’ question goes viral

Even by his usual standards, Kevin Feige has had to increase his levels of vigilance after Spider-Man: No Way Home became the subject of near-constant leaks, spoilers and story points, although we can’t say with any degree of certainty how many of the so-called reveals are actually legit.

Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer must have been looking forward to hitting the press circuit for Hawkeye as a result, because all of the key creatives have been open when it comes to talking about the festive, fun-filled adventure that sets Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop up as a major part of the franchise moving forward.

However, after being posed with a question about the Young Avengers, to which Steinfeld responded by saying she was looking forward to it, Feige’s reaction instantly went viral as you can see from some of the hilarious responses below.

╱ HAHA hailee you’re not slick looking at kevin 😭 if they have stuff planned for young avengers i’m hype https://t.co/LCsxjNOTEe — kate bishop ☃️ .ᐟ (@MAUVEARROWS) November 18, 2021

Let’s not forget that it was Feige himself who admitted years ago that the seeds for the Young Avengers would start getting sown in the near future, and here we are. Phase Four has either introduced, teased or set up close to a dozen potential members of the roster, and there was never any doubt that the character set to inherit the mantle of Hawkeye from Clint Barton was going to be a key part of that.