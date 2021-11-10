Simu Liu Clowns On Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks

It’s always best to have a bit of skepticism whenever checking out movie leaks. While the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home images everyone can’t stop talking about may have been confirmed by Sony as real, it’s still quite possible that there are a few more secrets still left in store for the movie.

Unsurprisingly, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has decided to poke fun at the whole affair — he is set to host Saturday Night Live after all. He’s been doing a lot of work to promote the film’s incoming release on Disney+ and he decided to take an amazingly creative approach in doing so. Check it out for yourself below!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday!



Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it. pic.twitter.com/w8OjKGPdgC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 10, 2021

Despite Tom Holland’s continued instance that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man isn’t in No Way Home, no one online believes him, especially in light of the recent leaks. Maybe Liu has a bit of inside knowledge himself considering Shang-Chi and Peter Parker’s closeness in the comics series, but there’s no way to know for sure.

Of course, fans had some hilarious reactions to this clever bit of promotion.

Idk man, kinda looks like he is though pic.twitter.com/nqOcUHBcyL — karn 🎸 (@karng0d) November 10, 2021

Cannot confirm nor deny I was on a date with Spidey here — Miranda Medina (@HeyMissMiranda) November 10, 2021

are you sure? pic.twitter.com/pIBetmxkjL — 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊៵ saw eternals (@simupremacy) November 10, 2021

Dang it, Chris Pratt is voicing EVERYONE these days!

But the drink is voiced by Chris Pratt. — Fahey (@UncleFahey) November 10, 2021

While we won’t get to see Spider-Man: No Way Home for a while, you can check out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ streaming for all members on Nov. 12.