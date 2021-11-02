Simu Liu & Jonathon Majors To Make Hosting Debuts On Saturday Night Live
Hold onto your hats Marvel fans because it looks like Shang-Chi and Kang the Conqueror are coming to Saturday Night Live! It was announced on Nov. 2 that both Simu Liu and Jonathon Majors would be hosts for the first time on the legendary comedy show.
While Majors will have Taylor Swift returning to be the musical guest for his episode, Liu will have multi-platinum artist and fellow SNL first-timer Saweetie for his episode. Liu himself seems particularly excited at the announcement as he shared the news on Twitter.
Unsurprisingly, fans are going absolutely wild for the announcement. Many are simply extremely hyped to see their favorite actors on stage…
While others are already pitching some amazing sketch ideas.
And of course, now fans do have a big question about Taylor Swift…
But seriously, could this be the start of an incredible fan campaign to get Taylor Swift in the MCU? How excited are you to see two Marvel stars helming Saturday Night Live? Sound off in the comments!