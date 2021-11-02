Simu Liu & Jonathon Majors To Make Hosting Debuts On Saturday Night Live

Hold onto your hats Marvel fans because it looks like Shang-Chi and Kang the Conqueror are coming to Saturday Night Live! It was announced on Nov. 2 that both Simu Liu and Jonathon Majors would be hosts for the first time on the legendary comedy show.

While Majors will have Taylor Swift returning to be the musical guest for his episode, Liu will have multi-platinum artist and fellow SNL first-timer Saweetie for his episode. Liu himself seems particularly excited at the announcement as he shared the news on Twitter.

LIVE FROM NEW YORK IT'S SATURDAY NIGHThttps://t.co/fh5DcyYdR3 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 2, 2021

Unsurprisingly, fans are going absolutely wild for the announcement. Many are simply extremely hyped to see their favorite actors on stage…

We riding out to 30 Rock like this for you sir. We can't wait to see you host. https://t.co/xuKej0URAL pic.twitter.com/dWV9MHjl0S — Melvin Hernandez (@dragon_hokage) November 2, 2021

IDC IF I'M BRITISH I'M GONNA FIND A WAY TO WATCH THIS EPISODE IVE DONE IT BEFORE https://t.co/ythPEUvCPk — cosweb/pumpkay ☀︎ ︎elf era 👻 (@lesbianromanoff) November 2, 2021

With Saweetie! Asians being excellent together! https://t.co/jVIp1tYiJf — Louise (@wheezeface) November 2, 2021

While others are already pitching some amazing sketch ideas.

we want taylor swift squirrel girl or even better https://t.co/c16zRwZs8n — chey (@tisthedamnchey) November 2, 2021

Hoping a bit where the three of you sing Hotel California at a karaoke bar 😄 — Pfizer Soze🧢 🇺🇸 (@Darryl007Gamer) November 2, 2021

And of course, now fans do have a big question about Taylor Swift…

Maybe when they reboot the X-Men, she can play Dazzler? pic.twitter.com/QYk4o4lTNA — FrequentUser99 (@FrequentUser99) November 2, 2021

But seriously, could this be the start of an incredible fan campaign to get Taylor Swift in the MCU? How excited are you to see two Marvel stars helming Saturday Night Live? Sound off in the comments!