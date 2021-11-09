Tom Holland Denies 2 More Spideys In No Way Home, The Internet Calls Him A Liar
Every single fan on the planet is fully expecting Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, to the extent that there’s going to be riots if they don’t swing by at some point during the movie.
Of course, Sony and Marvel Studios haven’t even so much as teased their inclusion, but could you imagine if it didn’t happen? The backlash would be incredible, and it wouldn’t be the fault of either studio involved in the production, which would be a unique position for the two parties to find themselves in.
Tom Holland has recently gone on the defensive yet again, categorically denying that his predecessors are poised to give fans the hotly-anticipated cameos they’ve been hedging their bets on for over a year. As you can see from the reactions below, though, not a single soul believes a word coming out of his mouth.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
It would be hilarious in some respects were the credits to cut to black on Spider-Man: No Way Home without Garfield or Maguire, if only to hear Kevin Feige remind people that he’d never promised them a damn thing. Whether or not yesterday’s leaks were legit, we’re all still banking on the former Spideys to play their part in the multiversal blockbuster.