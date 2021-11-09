Tom Holland Denies 2 More Spideys In No Way Home, The Internet Calls Him A Liar

Every single fan on the planet is fully expecting Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, to the extent that there’s going to be riots if they don’t swing by at some point during the movie.

Of course, Sony and Marvel Studios haven’t even so much as teased their inclusion, but could you imagine if it didn’t happen? The backlash would be incredible, and it wouldn’t be the fault of either studio involved in the production, which would be a unique position for the two parties to find themselves in.

Tom Holland has recently gone on the defensive yet again, categorically denying that his predecessors are poised to give fans the hotly-anticipated cameos they’ve been hedging their bets on for over a year. As you can see from the reactions below, though, not a single soul believes a word coming out of his mouth.

Let me say one thing. If Toby and Andrew were in the film, why the hell would anyone care about Tom holland's problem there. I think Marvel won't make such mistakes. — Rohith Krish (@Rohith_Krish08) November 9, 2021

Tom Holland confirming things we've already known for a year because of new leaks is my favorite moment — Liam (@Time_Intensive) November 9, 2021

Kevin Feige on his way to Tom Holland’s house to see if he was the one who leaked No Way Home pic.twitter.com/bvjkExogeY — Dmitri 🐝 (@DmitriDriskell) November 9, 2021

NO KDKDDKKCDLDLWOS



Tom Holland said they're not in the movie, so we don't rly know, and I don't wanna hype up for it too much cause we don't actually know



Tom spoils too much stuff, so either he was realistic or avoided spoiling — Mackie 💜 (@Mack32TWD) November 9, 2021

It seems that tom holland is trolling at this point. https://t.co/jJs74o3e0m — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) November 9, 2021

Tom Holland: No Way Home will bring 3 generations together



Also Tom Holland: Tobey and Andrew are never coming back



Us: Now do you see how that can be contradictory? Despite evidence to the contrary. — Jason (@JasonLopezII) November 9, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

tom holland probably can’t wait for nwh to come so he can finally breath and stop being asked about tobey migure and andrew garfield being in it — ♥︎beccaᴴSAW ETERNALS♥︎ (@LOKlSTYLES) November 9, 2021

I honestly think the implication with the multiverse is that all spidermans (spidermen?) look like tom holland. I am not actually counting on those two showing up. — Jay 🏳️‍🌈 (@JayR_Xx) November 9, 2021

So, Tom Holland want us to believe that he’ll fight the sinister six on his own , no dude, they’ll make you shit if you don’t go with tob and andrew #SpiderManNowWayHome — lis ★ flozzie’s gf (@lths2810) November 9, 2021

shut up tom holland https://t.co/y63FZLvrh9 — laura (@lauriginallity) November 9, 2021

It would be hilarious in some respects were the credits to cut to black on Spider-Man: No Way Home without Garfield or Maguire, if only to hear Kevin Feige remind people that he’d never promised them a damn thing. Whether or not yesterday’s leaks were legit, we’re all still banking on the former Spideys to play their part in the multiversal blockbuster.