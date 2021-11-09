Fans Debate Authenticity Of New Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks

As you’ll no doubt be aware, the internet lost its collective mind yesterday when the latest batch of rumored leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home landed online, potentially giving away some major reveals and confirming things that most people were expecting anyway.

Even a couple of years ago, it would be impossible to view such images as anything other than 100% legit, but we live in the age of expert-level Photoshop and deepfakes, where anyone with enough technological wizardry can create anything they want and have it look like nothing less than the real deal.

With that in mind, social media was gripped in fervent debate as the authenticity of the latest No Way Home spoilers were called into question, with opinions landing firmly on either side of the fence.

Just saw this "leak" from spiderman no way home on twitter

This is the most fake shit I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/wekQXaLd2O — under monkey (@under_monkey) October 31, 2021

me vs having a breakdown over a probably fake leak of matt murdock in no way home pic.twitter.com/RaOXIURnAm — san (@616FRANKCASTLE) November 9, 2021

While I get that the fervent need for leaks has become popular lately, the No Way Home situation is embarrassing.



Regardless of whether the images are ultimately real or fake, leaking major spoiler shots a month before the film’s release for clout is just sad. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) November 9, 2021

I'm so sick of seeing leaks (or fake leaks) from Spider-Man: No Way Home pic.twitter.com/tDorA6Aoxx — Kate (@kaytanaa) November 9, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

IF THESE GOD DAMN STILL LEAKS OF NO WAY HOME ARE FAKE IM GOING TO CRY SO HARD 😭😭😭 We really may have just got a big confirm that Charlie Cox, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are gonna be in the movie. Fuck. — sarah scott (@sarah_amore) November 9, 2021

That No Way Home "leak" got me a lil excited fr. Fake or not, I don't really care. — Paul Muad'dib (@grandmoffgavin) November 2, 2021

spiderman no way home leaks looks fake . but i hope im wrong — x (@N3VER2006) November 9, 2021

all these spiderman no way home leaks are fake, you think tobeys hairline still looks like that?? — belle (@cgichipmunk) November 9, 2021

Kevin….not sure if these #NoWayHome “leaks” are real cause it look kind of fake. That said…put a damn vice grip on Sony’s mess cause it’s a leaky ass faucet over there. 🥴🙄 — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) November 9, 2021

Those leaks look fake but if they aren’t fuck man 😤😤😒 #SpiderManNoWayHome #NoWayHome — MarVell😶‍🌫️ (@Mar_VellDOOM) November 9, 2021

Some of you are starting to look like those Facebook maws sharing obviously fake movie posters for films that haven’t even been made. So many of these Spider-man ‘leaks’ are so obviously bad fan edits. #NoWayHome — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) November 2, 2021

Let’s not forget that we’ve seen plenty of Spider-Man: No Way Home content touted as the real deal debunked already, so things like this should always be viewed through a skeptical lens. Then again, the sheer volume of details seeping out ahead of time only increases the possibility that Sony really needs to tighten up its security. Either way, Kevin Feige isn’t going to be a happy man right about now, and the memes are already flowing.