Watch: Henry Cavill Deepfake Imagines Henry Cavill As 007 With George Lazenby Footage

People just won’t stop putting Henry Cavill’s face on James Bond.

Last week, we reported about how the YouTube channel stryder HD released a deepfake of fan-favorite pick Henry Cavill as the next James Bond, utilizing a deepfake rendering from the footage of Timothy Dalton’s performance as Bond.

Now we have the next iteration, with the performances of George Lazenby from the film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which can you view above.

Fans have been clamoring for Cavill as the next James Bond, along with other favorites like Idris Elba, John Boyega, and Robert Pattinson, among others.

This all comes coinciding with No Time to Die currently in theaters, the veritable swan song to the much-praised Daniel Craig era of 007.

Here's How Henry Cavill Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re not familiar, deepfakes are a form of synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness.

While we found the Timothy Dalton/Cavill deepfake to be surprisingly convincing in some places, due to the similarities of the actors’ general face and body shape, the George Lazenby/Cavill mashup is slightly less convincing, frankly. While Cavill’s sharp features generally mapped rather well on Dalton’s angular face, Cavill’s features map a little less successfully onto the decidedly more curvy-structured Lazenby, who resembles Handsome Squid, if you need an analogy in the modern parlance.

But don’t get us wrong, it’s still impressive to see Cavill as the classic character and certainly wets our beaks to see the English actor perhaps take on the role in the future.

Who do you think would make the ideal James Bond replacement following the departure of Craig? Leave it in the comments below.