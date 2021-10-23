James Bond Deepfake Makes The Case For Henry Cavill As 007

With No Time to Die out in theaters, we’ve now reached the end of Daniel Craig’s era as James Bond. So fans of the super-secret agent are now wondering more than ever who could replace him as 007. Of course, there are a bunch of names that folks mention again and again, and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is right at the top of the list. We’ve seen Cavill in the spy genre before, in The Man From UNCLE and Mission: Impossible: Fallout, but what would he actually be like as Ian Fleming’s immortal character? This epic deepfake gives us an idea.

YouTube creator StryderHD has shared this impressive video which sees Cavill replace Timothy Dalton’s Bond, making use of clips from 1987’s The Living Daylights and 1989’s License to Kill. While you might never have thought of Dalton and Cavill as looking alike before, the fourth actor to play 007 probably is the closest physically to the Superman icon so this video is uncannily lifelike in places. Watch it for yourself above.

Fans of both Cavill and Bond will know that the star auditioned for the part when Craig got it back in the early 2000s. He was probably too young for the gig back then, but now he’s pretty much the perfect age for it. And we know that he would be only too happy to accept the role. Cavill recently revealed that he would talk with the producers to be involved in the franchise in whatever capacity they wanted, even as a villain.

He’s got a lot stiff competition to be 007 No. 7, however, with other popular suggestions being Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page and more. Then again, producers could go with an unknown name or left-field choice, like Craig once was, so it’s really anyone’s guess. With the hunt for the next James Bond beginning in 2022, it’s possible we’ll find out who they are sometime next year, which is the series’ 60th anniversary.