Henry Cavill Says He’d Join The James Bond Franchise In Any Capacity

Mere hours had passed since James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed earlier this week that the casting search for the next iteration of the iconic secret agent would begin in 2022 before Henry Cavill found himself trending, with the internet once again backing the erstwhile Superman and Sherlock Holmes as 007.

It’s something he’s become accustomed to over the years, especially when everyone knows he came agonizingly close to landing the role last time out, before Casino Royale director Martin Campbell opted to go with Daniel Craig instead. Of course, the vacancy is coming up once again, so Cavill’s name has instantly returned to the forefront of the conversation.

He’s hardly been shy in voicing his desire to inherit the tux in the past, admitting he’d jump at the opportunity. However, in a new interview with The Movie Dweeb, The Witcher star revealed that not only is he on first name terms with Broccoli and Eon Productions partner Michael G. Wilson, he’d happily board the franchise in any capacity.

“If Barbara and Mike are interested in me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion with them, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.”

Once No Time to Die finishes its run at the box office, the speculation is guaranteed to intensify, and it’s Cavill or bust for a lot of fans. At 38 he’s the right age for the part, his action hero credentials are well-proven, and he’s got a huge army of supporters willing him on. At the end of the day, though, it isn’t up to him or them who gets the nod to succeed Craig as James Bond, but at least we now know he’d happily play the villain should he miss out on the lead.