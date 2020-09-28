Henry Cavill Says He’d Jump At The Chance To Play James Bond

Henry Cavill has been having a moment over the past year or so. His turn as Geralt of Rivia became instantly iconic when The Witcher debuted on Netflix and right now, he’s back with another Netflix original, playing on even more hollowed ground. Yes, as you might’ve seen, he’s the new face of Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, and it’s a face the internet is very excited to see. But there’s yet another classic role that’s so far eluded him: Bond, James Bond.

Cavill wanted the gig back when Casino Royale was being cast, but it went to Daniel Craig instead. Considering the popularity of Craig’s portrayal, that seems to have been the right call. But with the actor uninterested in returning to the part after the upcoming No Time to Die, Cavill now has another chance, and it seems he’d be up for it.

Name-dropping James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson, the Man of Steel star noted:

“If Barbara and Mike were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

Here's How Henry Cavill Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Henry Cavill certainly seems like a natural choice and his qualifications just keep on growing. He’s already proven his chops as a spy, first in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and then in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and while the similarities between James Bond and Geralt of Rivia are more debatable, Cavill definitely has the talent and enthusiasm. It would be interesting to see the same actor embody both Superman and James Bond as well.

Not to mention that reason he first lost the role shouldn’t matter this time: Apparently, it was his weight that did it, as the star admitted:

“I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry,’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

So, that’s clearly no longer an issue. The part of James Bond probably won’t be recast until Craig’s tenure is officially finished, but Henry Cavill seems like an obvious frontrunner when the time comes.