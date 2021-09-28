Henry Cavill Trends After James Bond Producer Offers Casting Update

No Time to Die hasn’t even been released yet, but the rumor mill has already shifted into gear about what comes next for James Bond. Longtime franchise producer Barbara Broccoli definitively ruled out the notion of a woman stepping in to inherit the mantle of 007, before confirming that the casting search will begin next year.

Almost instantly, Henry Cavill’s name began trending on social media, as the internet once again threw its collective weight behind The Witcher star. The actor made it down to the final two before Craig was hired to reboot Bond in Casino Royale, and he’s almost exactly the same age now that the current incumbent of the tux was back then.

Fans want him to play cinema’s most famous secret agent, and he’s made it clear on countless occasions over the years that he’d jump at the opportunity. As you can see from the reactions below, fingers are being crossed in the hopes that the DCEU’s Superman gets his shot next time out.

#JamesBond–



I’m just saying, Henry Cavill is now just as old as Daniel Craig was when he was cast in Casino Royale. pic.twitter.com/w1cBEILysv — Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) September 27, 2021

It really depends on how much they want to shake up the formula this time out but if they're aiming for a "standard Bond", Henry Cavill came *very* close to beating Daniel Craig last time and lost out due to only being 22 at the time. He's 38 now… https://t.co/wcY7gr0uNf — VA (@ViewerAnon) September 27, 2021

The new #Bond should be #HenryCavill



Craig narrowly beat him out for #CasinoRoyale and that was the right choice at the time, but now Cavill is perfect for the role. https://t.co/ShmCqbSSF1 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 27, 2021

So it was announced that James Bond actor will be announced next year and Henry Cavill is trending, the fans have spoken LFG pic.twitter.com/savHc8FuHj — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) September 27, 2021

Imagine Henry Cavill saying



Bond, James Bond!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7GX7OQu7Y — Not a DC Fan till Mid 2022 (@MishterPat) September 27, 2021

Henry Cavill should be the next James Bond pic.twitter.com/n5L3zv5XJW — Snehil Kumar (@Snehil49) September 27, 2021

I want to see Henry Cavill as James Bond please 👌🏼 — αмуєℓιʑαвєтнн. (@amysafcxx) September 27, 2021

Henry Cavill becoming the next James Bond might be too sexy for this world to handle. pic.twitter.com/2hemaJ4ito — Jack Fisher (@MarvelMaster616) September 27, 2021

Henry Cavill needs to be the next Bond no arguments — Mc Spooky 🎃 (@GoofyGublerrr) September 27, 2021

Henry Cavill would make a great James Bond. Had a quick mess on photoshop. pic.twitter.com/R2pdbwZUJp — John Doe (@JohnDoe00Se7en) September 27, 2021

Vote Henry Cavill as the next James Bond! https://t.co/XePXlbRHQB — Ralphisto (@RalphBohner666) September 27, 2021

Playing Superman, Sherlock Holmes and James Bond within the space of a few years wouldn’t be a bad return for Cavill, even if he’s currently shooting another big budget espionage blockbuster in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle. MI6’s finest is about as close to a dream role as it gets for the 38 year-old, but we’ll be waiting a while to find out who gets the nod.