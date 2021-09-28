Henry Cavill Trends After James Bond Producer Offers Casting Update
No Time to Die hasn’t even been released yet, but the rumor mill has already shifted into gear about what comes next for James Bond. Longtime franchise producer Barbara Broccoli definitively ruled out the notion of a woman stepping in to inherit the mantle of 007, before confirming that the casting search will begin next year.
Almost instantly, Henry Cavill’s name began trending on social media, as the internet once again threw its collective weight behind The Witcher star. The actor made it down to the final two before Craig was hired to reboot Bond in Casino Royale, and he’s almost exactly the same age now that the current incumbent of the tux was back then.
Fans want him to play cinema’s most famous secret agent, and he’s made it clear on countless occasions over the years that he’d jump at the opportunity. As you can see from the reactions below, fingers are being crossed in the hopes that the DCEU’s Superman gets his shot next time out.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Playing Superman, Sherlock Holmes and James Bond within the space of a few years wouldn’t be a bad return for Cavill, even if he’s currently shooting another big budget espionage blockbuster in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle. MI6’s finest is about as close to a dream role as it gets for the 38 year-old, but we’ll be waiting a while to find out who gets the nod.