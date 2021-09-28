James Bond’s Producer Says That A Woman Will Never Play The Iconic 007 Role

Barbara Broccoli put to rest all of the social media angst regarding James Bond ultimately being portrayed by a woman on September 27, during a press junket for the franchise’s latest installment No Time to Die.

The film’s producer disclosed despite wanting to create more casting opportunities in future projects that doesn’t single handily take away that Bond will always be a male character.

“James Bond is a male character. I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women. I don’t think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him. So yes, I see him as male.”

New No Time To Die Set Photo Shows Lashana Lynch's 007 In Action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This comment came weeks after rumors began circulating that the film’s star Lashana Lynch would be replacing the current James Bond title holder Daniel Craig. In No Time To Die Lynch plays Nomi, a MI6 agent that temporarily inherits the 007 title while Bond is in exile.

Following the speculation, Daniel Craig told Radio Times on September 20th that he doesn’t agree with a woman taking on Bond’s role but also elaborated on the subject to explain more.

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

No Time To Die will release on October 8th, 2021.