James Bond Producer Says Search For Next 007 Begins Next Year

At long last, No Time To Die is about to arrive, bringing an end to Daniel Craig’s 15-year tenure as James Bond. Ever since this film, the 25th entry in the franchise, was confirmed to be Craig’s final turn as the super-spy, speculation on who would be the one to replace him has skyrocketed.

Various favorites, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and many more have been going up and down in the betting. But it turns out that the official process of recasting 007 has yet to begin.

Series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson touched on the future of the franchise while speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show to promote No Time to Die this Monday. The pair were asked if they have anyone in mind to fill Craig’s shoes and if they’ve started the search for 007 number seven. Broccoli was quick to shoot down this idea, admitting the hunt will begin next year.

“Oh God, no. We’re not thinking about it at all,” Broccoli said. “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration,” She added. “Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

2022 will mark 60 years since the Bond movies began with 1962’s Dr. No, so it’s fitting the process for finding the next actor to take on the character will take place that year. Following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig, there’s been a lot of talk that the franchise needs to cast someone very different this time around to ensure the hero’s continued longevity. This could mean a person of color or a woman taking on the mantle of 007.

Craig recently made headlines, though, by maintaining that Bond shouldn’t be a woman as he thinks new female characters as strong as 007 should be created instead of gender-flipping male ones. Broccoli has echoed Craig’s thoughts in the past, so it seems like that’s not about to happen. The chances of the next James Bond being a POC feel much higher. Is it finally Idris Elba’s time to shine?

No Time to Die lands in US theaters on Oct. 8 but hits UK cinemas this Thursday, Sept. 30.