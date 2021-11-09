Tom Holland Says Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Are NOT In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to be possibly the most exciting Spidey movie we’ve ever had, as the marketing is pushing the fact that it’ll see Tom Holland’s webhead battling a range of villains from non-MCU movies, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. But, though this is more than enough to get us hyped, fans are convinced that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are secretly—or not so secretly—coming back for the threequel, too.

This is despite numerous stars involved with the production swearing that they’re not in it. Typically, Marvel lovers look to Holland to let slip a big piece of news, but in this case, he’s maintained multiple times that he will be the only wall-crawler operating in No Way Home. While reflecting on all the villains returning for the film to Total Film Magazine, the star was asked yet again about his predecessors’ involvement. Here’s what he had to say:

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” he said, with a laugh.

This echoes what Garfield himself has said before, with The Amazing Spider-Man star also noting that, whatever he says, people won’t believe that he’s not coming back. Marvel’s Kevin Feige has likewise warned fans about raising their hopes so high that they get disappointed when the movie comes out and Maguire and Garfield don’t appear.

And yet more and more (very convincing) leaks and teases keep dropping that further convince fans that this really will be the live-action Spider-Verse event that we’ve been waiting years for. At this point, it all rests on the incoming second trailer to confirm Maguire and Garfield are suiting up again, otherwise, it looks like Marvel and Sony might keep that a secret until it’s released. Unless, of course, Holland’s telling the truth, and they’re really not involved. But no one’s buying that, right?

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings in cinemas on December 17.