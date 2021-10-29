Kevin Feige Warns Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans To Temper Their Expectations

It would be one of the biggest cinematic shocks in recent memory if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire didn’t appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though we’ve been promised nothing of the sort.

Neither Sony or Marvel Studios have confirmed (or denied) the countless rumors touting how, when, where and why the former Spideys will show up in Tom Holland’s third solo outing, while several people with close ties to the production have actively gone out of their way to say they’re not part of it.

Naturally, nobody believes a word, so we’ve all hedged our bets firmly on the former Peter Parkers dropping by to lend an assist to the MCU’s canonical web-slinger in his battle against a multitude of multiversal threats. In a potentially ominous warning, Kevin Feige revealed to Empire that fans shouldn’t go into the movie expecting things they haven’t been promised.

“Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

For talking’s sake, could you imagine if Maguire and Garfield were absent from Spider-Man: No Way Home? There would be riots in the streets, online fury and general mass hysteria, even though Sony and Marvel would be completely blameless given that they haven’t so much as dropped a guaranteed hint seven weeks out from release. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, though, because hell hath no fury like a fanbase scorned.