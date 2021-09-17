Will Shang-Chi Teach Spider-Man “Spider-Fu” In The MCU? Signs Point To Yes!

There’s no denying that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the most successful MCU films in a long time. The only thing that would be more hype is if a certain someone showed up in Spider-Man 4 by the name of Venom. Even with all of the excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home right now and rumors that Venom and Spider-Man might team up in Secret Wars, there’s a whole different dynamic duo that fans are focused on right now.

On Reddit, user rammstein_overheaven posted a picture from the comics showing Spider-Man asking Shang-Chi to teach him Kung Fu. It seems many fans forget there was an entire storyline where Spider-Man and Shang-Chi created an entirely new martial arts style together called “Way of the Spider” in the comics but now people are speculating on if this could also be a part of the MCU.

While it’s incredibly unlikely we’d see a Spider-Island storyline in the MCU, the potential for Peter Parker to still lose his Spidey-Sense through whatever time-travel shenanigans happen in No Way Home or even just some of the amazing tech provided by Tony Stark that helps him not need to rely on it so much. The story was chronicled in Free Comic Book Day Vol 2011 Spider-Man though eventually, he used his new “Spidey-Fu” as he calls it to take down incredible opponents like Spider-Woman and even Shang-Chi himself.

“Just like Shang Chi trained me. No long-range attacks. Up close and personal. Targeting nerve clusters! Pressure points! Striking with spider-speed. Hitting with spider-strength! And that, my friends, is what we call — the Way of the Spider!” Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 669

With Spider-Man no longer having Tony to turn to, it might be great for the story going forward for him to find a new mentor in Shang-Chi. Simi Lui even commented recently that he’d love to team up with Spider-Man making it an absolutely perfect fit. With even Kevin Feige teasing that Shang-Chi characters will be returning to the MCU very quickly, it seems incredibly likely these two heroes could partner up for a web-slinging Kung Fu story.

So what do you think, will Shang-Chi be teaching Spider-Man the “Way of the Spider” in the MCU any time soon? Sound off in the comments!