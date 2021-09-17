Holland’s Spider-Man and Hardy’s Venom Will Reportedly Team Up In Marvel Studios’ Secret Wars

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting a cross-over between Spider-Man and Venom since the Sony-owned characters began appearing on the big-screen, but according to a new report after facing off on the big screen for the first time, the pair could meet again in a much larger crossover.

According to a report by Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, there are plans for Venom and Spider-Man to team up in the rumored Secret Wars film that would bring together some of Marvel’s biggest names, and seemingly Sony’s Venom.

The report also claims that Venom will first meet Spider-Man as the antagonist of Spider-Man 4. Confirmation for this theory seems to have come in the form of Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene, but before reading on be ready for spoilers.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to reports from early screenings of the film, during the post-credit footage after having defeated the threat of Carnage, Eddie Brock and Venom are sat down watching the TV when the broadcast of J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spider-Man to be Peter Parker is shown. This would seemingly bridge the MCU to the Venomverse despite both Spider-Man and Venom’s rights being in the hands of Sony.

While traditionally in his own films Venom has been an antihero, when entering the MCU according to this report, he will be targeting Spider-Man directly. Though, if the leaks are to be believed, the relationship may be patched up before the pair fight alongside one another in Secret Wars.

As for now, it would seem that their second meeting in Secret Wars is simply in discussions, though it was initially reported as such in 2019 and according to insiders remains in that state so fans will need to remain hopeful that it can come to fruition.