‘Hawkeye’ Star Says She’s Looking Forward to Joining the Young Avengers

It’s as close to a foregone conclusion as you can get that the Young Avengers will eventually be assembled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe given what we know about the franchise’s recent past and immediate future, never mind Kevin Feige outright teasing it years ago.

WandaVision introduced Scarlet Witch’s twin boys Tommy and Billy, also known as Speed and Wiccan, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured Elijah Bradley, who becomes Patriot in the comic books. Kathryn Newton is new Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumani, and Kid Loki actor Jack Veal admitted he’s down to join the team.

Throw in Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, and that’s quite the list of candidates. The next potential Young Avenger out of the gate is Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop, with star Hailee Steinfeld admitting in a press event with ComicBook that she’s looking forward to it when the subject came up.

“I mean, listen, this feels so crazy to me right now just sitting here with this group of people. I’m so grateful to be a part of this this show in this universe and it’s it’s only the beginning. This shows not even out so I’m looking forward to that day.”

While you could technically make the argument that it’s simply a coincidence that all of these youthful superheroes are arriving on the scene at roughly the same time, everybody knows that’s not how the MCU works. Feige plans out every major story arc years in advance, so he’ll no doubt be completely aware of when the Young Avengers will be needed, and who they’ll end up battling.