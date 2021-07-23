Kid Loki Actor Would Love To Join The MCU’s Young Avengers

The evidence continues to mount that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is building towards Young Avengers, whether it be a feature film or Disney Plus adaptation for the youthful version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn’t know anything about it but can definitely see it happening, and with Kevin Feige confirming the seeds would be sown long ago, it’s feeling closer than ever to officially being announced.

The events of Loki took us up to ten characters that have been part of the roster in the comic books who have either made their MCU debuts, already been cast for a future project or overtly hinted at. The God of Mischief’s multiversal adventure brought Jack Veal’s Kid Loki into the fold, while Iron Lad is an alternate version of Franklin Richards, known as Kang the Conqueror, who has multiple variants on the way.

We’ve already heard talk that Kid Loki was being eyed for the team, and in a new interview Veal admitted that it’s definitely something he’d love to be a part of.

“It has already been such an amazing journey and I never expected to get this far. To make a step like that would be so surreal. I would love to do something as great as that, but as of now, I haven’t heard anything of Young Avengers from Marvel.”

Additionally, WandaVision introduced Scarlet Witch’s twin boys Billy and Tommy, AKA Speed and Wiccan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured future Patriot Elijah Bradley, Kathryn Newton replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kate Bishop assumes the mantle from Clint Barton in Hawkeye, Dominique Thorne will headline streaming series Ironheart as Riri Williams, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is also getting her own TV show, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Xochitl Gomez appear as America Chavez.

That’s far too many members of the Young Avengers for it to be a coincidence, so the chances are high Veal will be asked to return as Kid Loki sooner rather than later.