‘Doctor Strange 2’ star relieved fans instantly took to America Chavez

Introducing a character move from the comics to the big screen can be a bit of gamble, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez is over the moon that her MCU debutant America Chavez has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans.

In a conversation with ComicBook, the rising star shared her excitement over the reaction of the fandom, who took an instant liking to her showstopping first appearance. The character was an integral part of the acclaimed film throughout its run, and there has been a significant outpouring of love.

“I mean, just seeing the reaction to America and seeing how much people love her and want to see more of her is just, and the fact that people cosplaying her is pretty insane. I mean kind of all of it, I was not prepared for it because I had no idea what it was going to be or if people were going to like the character. I just hoped that people really liked the character. That was the main thing. But I mean, it’s the aftermath of how much people come up to me and tell me that it just means so much to them that I’m on the screen and that I’m there being their representative and just also that they can see themselves with me being on screen, which is just so important.”

Gomez also expressed her joys at the impact her character is having on fans, especially young girls who have begun to see the actress as a role model.

“And I’m just so happy that I get to be that for them. And also, just the fact that some girls are like, they shake when they see me, they’re like shaking and some of them don’t even want a photo or they forget to ask for a photo. And so, I’ll be like, do you want to take a photo? We can take a photo and they just want to hug me. It’s so sweet. I’m so glad that I can be that for young girls, you know?”

At just 16 years old, Gomez has undoubtedly received a huge boost in her rise to fame with her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is just $50 million short of grossing a billion dollars, and currently ranks as the second highest-grossing release of 2022 so far.