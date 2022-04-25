‘Doctor Strange 2’ star tease more complex magic in the MCU

As if it wasn’t clear enough already, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe ten times deeper into magical and mystical territory than we’ve ever been before, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch poised to be at the forefront.

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero is hardly a slouch when it comes to conjuration, it’s been long established that Wanda Maximoff is the single most powerful character in the franchise. The former has mucked up the multiverse in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while the latter has an axe to grind following WandaVision, leaving reality as we know it on the precipice of disaster.

In an interview with ComicBook, returning star Chiwitel Ejiofor teased that Doctor Strange 2 will take the MCU’s magical mythology to a more complex and thrilling place, as if we needed any more justification to get excited.

“I think it’s really exciting, and I think that this corner of the MCU is expanding in this really interesting way, it’s just taking on a life of its own. With Sam Raimi as well, it’s a really thrilling way of tying things together. These characters have depth and reach, and all of these skills and their interactions between each other and their interactions out in the world are becoming more complex, involved, and rich. I think it’s going to be exciting.”

It’s been a lengthy wait to get to this point, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally comes to theaters one week from Friday, where it’s poised to crush the box office competition as fans finally get the chance to check out the mind-melting mystery for themselves.