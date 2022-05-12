‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer admits a Deadpool appearance was discussed

For reasons we can barely fathom, some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans emerged from their screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left disappointed with the lack of cameos, having seen their hopes raised to unachievable levels during the buildup.

That’s not to say what we ended up with was a total washout, but when the rumor mill had spent the better part of two years throwing names like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and countless others into the mix, certain supporters went in with the bar set perhaps a little too high.

We’re still waiting on Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth to make his feature film bow under his brand new home, and there was a degree of optimism for a while that Multiverse of Madness would serve as the destination. Ultimately, though, writer Michael Waldron revealed to ComicBook that it was little more than an internal discussion.

“Yeah, we talked about it. I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

Based on how things have been going, we might not be seeing Deadpool for a while, with Reynolds currently in the midst of a sabbatical from acting, on top of recently-installed director Shawn Levy confirming that cameras wouldn’t begin rolling until 2023 at the earliest. Let’s just hope the wait ends up being worth it in the end.