Shawn Levy confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ won’t shoot this year

Ryan Reynolds first confirmed that Deadpool 3 was in active development way back in December of 2019, when the actor and producer shared an image of himself at Marvel Studios headquarters. Since then, it would be fair to say that things haven’t exactly been moving along at a lightning pace.

The Molyneux sisters were tasked to write the script in November 2020, but when it was confirmed the other day that Shawn Levy would be reuniting with his Free Guy and The Adam Project leading man for a third time, original scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were revealed to be taking over the screenplay.

Reynolds hinted not that long ago that Deadpool 3 was looking likely to shoot before the end of 2022, before he announced a short sabbatical from acting. Kevin Feige also confirmed he had a release window in mind, but he wasn’t planning on divulging any more than that.

Now, Levy has effectively confirmed the Merc with a Mouth won’t be stepping back in front of the camera until next year at the earliest, after he replied to the tweet you can see below by saying “All very true. Cannot wait to rest when I’m dead . Till then, though: let’s GOOOOO!”.

Reminder @ShawnLevyDirect is prepping his upcoming @netflix limited series ‘All the Light You Cannot See’ in Europe and hasn’t started filming yet. I don’t see how #Deadpool3 is shooting this year. He’s also heavily involved in #StrangerThings so his sch is busy. pic.twitter.com/Rtr5jOJJPU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2022

Stranger Things producer Levy has to get another Netflix series out of the way first before he can even start thinking about Deadpool 3 gathering serious momentum, then, which by extension means that a lot of MCU fans will be keeping a much closer eye on how All the Light You Cannot See is coming together than they otherwise would.

After waiting so long, let’s hope that Deadpool 3 is more than worth the wait whenever it finally arrives.