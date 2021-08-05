Ryan Reynolds Offers Deadpool 3 Update, Expects It To Shoot In 2022

Ryan Reynolds has provided fans with an update on where Deadpool 3 is at. Following Marvel swallowing up Fox’s characters, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are being rebooted but Ryan Reynolds is sticking around as the Merc with the Mouth. The threequel has been cooking all year, but due to the Canadian star’s busy schedule, we’ve known not to expect it to shoot in 2021 But Reynolds is pretty confident filming will take place in 2022.

While chatting with Collider to promote Free Guy, Reynolds was asked to give a percentage for how likely it is that Deadpool 3 will enter production sometime next year. The actor was initially a bit cautious but increased his answer when he remembered we’re only just over halfway through 2021.

“The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”

With Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick not returning for this next movie, Bob’s Burgers writing duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux have bee hired to pen the script. Reynolds went on to praise the sisters’ work and revealed that he’s enjoyed collaborating with them so far, indicating that they’ll continue DP’s unpredictable flair in the threequel.

“It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Wade Kills The MCU In Awesome Deadpool 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It has previously been understood that DP3 probably won’t go before cameras until late 2022, and Reynolds’ comments seem to back that up. He stresses that the writing process takes time and it’s clear that he’s determined to keep up the quality with the character’s move into the MCU, so there’s clearly a ways to go before its ready. Plus, he’s committed to various other projects before he can shoot this one. For instance, Apple TV+’s Christmas comedy flick Spirited, which is in production now.

No other cast members have yet to be revealed besides Reynolds, though Zazie Beetz is hoping to come back as Domino, nor do we know who Marvel’s eyeing to direct. While we wait for more on Deadpool 3, catch Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy from August 13th.