‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer teases more to come from the movie’s weirdest character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had so many different plates to spin that it’s pretty impressive all of its main cast each got a decent chunk of screentime. The side characters, though, had to fight for what they could get. And that sadly includes the sequel’s weirdest addition who fans would’ve loved to see more of. We’re talking, of course, about the one and only Rintrah aka the green-skinned minotaur who’s just there without any explanation.

Rintrah, as played by Adam Hugill, appears in the sequences set at Kamar-Taj as one of the assembled Masters of the Mystic Arts who have gathered to protect the magical dojo from Scarlet Witch. We’re never formally introduced to him or anything, but thankfully he manages to make it out of the movie alive. So does this mean we could get more from the minotaur in the future of the MCU?

That’s what Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter Michael Waldron is teasing. While speaking to Murphy’s Multiverse, Waldron confirmed that some of Rintrah’s scenes were cut for time, but he still thinks his introduction here serves as a tease at bigger things to come for him. “There’s some Rintrah on the cutting room floor,” he said. “But look, that’s just meat on the bone for the next go around.”

Though you wouldn’t know it from it from his tiny role in Doctor Strange 2, Rintrah is actually an interdimensional being himself as he hails from the planet R’Vaal, which exists on another plane of reality. After Strange came to his master to get his Cloak of Levitation fixed, Rintrah returned to Earth with the Sorcerer Supreme and served as his apprentice for a time. And if that’s not the perfect premise for a Disney Plus prequel show, I don’t know what is.