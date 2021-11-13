Doctor Strange Director Not Happy With Disney Plus Changes To The Movie

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything positive regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange franchise, even though the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo adventures still consist of one solitary blockbuster that hit theaters in November 2016.

If it isn’t sequel Multiverse of Madness getting hit with delay after delay and then being subjected to significant reshoots, it’s original director Scott Derrickson lambasting Disney and Marvel Studios for changing the aspect ratio of the opener for the MCU’s IMAX-enhanced viewing experience.

As you can see below, the filmmaker evidently wasn’t consulted about the decision, and now people are going to be able to watch Doctor Strange in a way that Derrickson neither planned, intended nor wanted.

Apparently @disneyplus has elected to stream at least some Marvel movies (including Doctor Strange) in the 1.9 IMAX aspect ratio instead of 2:39.



I can only speak for myself, but I never intended that aspect ratio to be used for home viewing. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) November 13, 2021

It’s an interesting ethical dilemma, with the streaming service clearly not giving a rat’s ass how the directorial talent would like their films to be presented to home audiences, even though Derrickson has now gone public with his concerns. The most likely outcome is that absolutely nothing will come of this, but we’ll see if anyone besides the Doctor Strange helmer voices their disapproval.