It’s going to be a busy few years for Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU. First, she’s starring in Disney Plus’ WandaVision alongside Paul Bettany as her on-screen android lover. Then, later on in 2021, she’ll co-star with Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which we’ve been led to believe will see the Sorcerer Supreme and Scarlet Witch exploring the further reaches of reality together.

But what if she’s not the co-lead of the sequel and is instead the villain? Reddit user u/Cdhelt1225 shared their idea that Wanda’s about to go off the deep end in Phase 4. As we know, WV leads directly into DS2. So, something must happen to Vision again for her to feature in Strange’s movie. Assuming he dies once more, perhaps permanently this time, what if we get an MCU House of M and she completely alters reality in an attempt to resurrect him?

This could help clear up a lot of incoming corporate changes to the franchise. For instance, Wanda’s reality-warp could remove Spider-Man from the MCU following the Disney/Sony fallout and introduce both the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. This second point, in particular, has been a big topic of discussion for fans and using Scarlet Witch as the bridge between the Avengers and mutants to bring them into the franchise could be a smart move.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this prediction, either. Wanda going full Dark Phoenix, but with reality-warping powers to boot, is something that every fan knows about her and has been expecting to happen in the MCU eventually since she joined the franchise in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Olsen herself is also ready to tackle the storyline. Surely the fact that we know Wanda’s going to be a major player in Phase 4 means we’re going to see some sort of House of M moment, right?