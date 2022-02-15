Ever since a new TV spot and full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are desperately trying to eke out every plot point that they can from the new footage. The latest theory states two of the variants we’ve seen in the trailers are actually the same person.

What we know so far is that in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Stephen Strange that we’ve come to know and love, there will also be an evil twin version of him making an appearance, most likely Strange Supreme from the Disney Plus animated anthology series What If…?.

In the TV spot specifically, we also got a differently-dressed apparent good guy, Defender Strange, and a zombie Strange, the latter of whom is another throwback to What If…?. However, a new fan theory states these two individuals are actually the same person, with the zombie being a deceased version of Defender Strange.

The reason Reddit user u/Davide3i puts this theory forward on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit is because you can see both Defender Strange and zombie Strange sport a similar pony tail in the Super Bowl spot. They also both appear to have similar outfits.

There’s a lot of different theories floating around the origin of zombie Strange — specifically when he whips out a kaleidoscope of skeleton arms — including that he may be Knull or Nightmare, two non-Strange characters from the Marvel comics.

The theory that zombie Strange is a deceased Defender Strange is gaining popularity on Twitter, however.

We’ll have to see which sorcerer will reign supreme when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enchants theaters on May 6.