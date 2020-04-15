Cast your mind back to January, long before the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on every facet of filmmaking across the globe, and you’ll no doubt recall the moment when Marvel Studios and director Scott Derrickson went their separate ways.

It was a surprising turn of events, given Derrickson had struck gold with the first Doctor Strange movie and was gearing up for Multiverse of Madness, a horror-tinged Phase 4 blockbuster now slated for November 2021.

And while everyone was naturally disappointed to see Derrickson leave the project, it didn’t take long before Sam Raimi climbed aboard Doctor Strange 2 to steady the ship. It’s among the many MCU films to have been postponed due to the aforementioned crisis, but the promise of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme joining forces has left many Marvel fans counting down the days until we enter the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, it’s far too soon in the creative process for Marvel to share anything official, but concept artist extraordinaire BossLogic has served up a really rather creepy fan poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness today. Feast thy eyes on it in the gallery below:

Creepy Fan Poster For Doctor Strange 2 Resurrects Iron Man

There’s a lot to unpack here. For one, just behind Doctor Strange, you’ll see an undead Iron Man, which will surely evoke memories of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Vision and the Ancient One are also present – how, exactly, we’re not sure – but this is the Multiverse of Madness we’re talking about here, which goes some way to explaining the addition of Deadpool. See if you can spot the Merc With a Mouth hiding in the treeline.

In light of Marvel’s new timeline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now see a release on November 5th, 2021.