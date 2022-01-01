‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ merch reveals new variant

It’s a time-honored tradition for the biggest movies in Hollywood to have spoilers revealed way ahead of time by the various lines of tie-in merchandise, which are obligated to go on sale months before the project in question comes to theaters, making it fairly unavoidable in most cases.

Admittedly, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to roll out a multitude of toy lines and other goodies without ruining the surprise guests, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn’t been so lucky. Whether it’s offering the best look yet at a selection of new characters, or heralding the debuts of some new ones, Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel hasn’t been swaddled in the typical levels of secrecy.

That may have continued with a new image of an upcoming Marvel Legends action figure, which offers a great look at Benedict Cumberbatch as Defender Strange, inspired by the Sorcerer Supreme’s stint as part of the street-level superhero team way back in the early 1970s.

Here is a closer look at Defender Strange’s look in #MultiverseOfMadness from the Marvel Legends packaging!



(via: @eljuanleon) pic.twitter.com/NgFxtgLI8C — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 31, 2021

The first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made it look as though Strange Supreme was the main antagonist of the reality-bending blockbuster, but there’s every chance we could be seeing any number of variants as the title hero attempts to patch up multiple timelines in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home.